June 17, 1960 ~ May 5, 2020
Dennis Patrick Hatch passed away at home on May 5, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1960, to Bill and Patricia Hatch. He was the fourth of six siblings.
Dennis graduated from Clearfield High in 1978. He later went on to earn his master's degree from Weber State University. He worked as a welder throughout his life and worked with the Union Pacific Railroad for 20 years. He was currently employed at Utah Community Action.
Dennis married Rhonda Wells, together they had three daughters, and were later divorced. On December 10, 1993, Dennis married Dottie Bonardi, together they had two children.
Dennis had the best sense of humor. He will be remembered as always being the life of any party, his love for movies and music, and his playful heart. He loved being a grandpa and was nicknamed 'grandpa ding-dong' by his grandson.
Dennis is survived by his parents, Bill and Pat Hatch; his wife, Dottie: four daughters: Trishelle Pitkin, Tana (Zac) Secrist, Holli (Travis) Larsen, Heather (Jacob) Beyeler, and his son, Ian Hatch. His siblings: Kathleen Pritchett, Sherrie Jones, Scott (Nancy) Hatch, Stacy (Jennifer) Hatch, Tracy Hatch. He was the proud grandpa of eight grandkids.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 1050 S. State Street, Clearfield, Utah. A Celebration-of-Life will be held at a later date. Come as you are.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: