June 22, 1949 ~ August 24, 2019
Those who have lived through dragon fire should rejoice. They have much to be grateful for.
Dennis Paul Hobson Sr., 70, of Clearfield, Utah, passed Saturday, August 24, 2019, with family and his adoring wife nearby. Dennis was born to George Bluford and Gladys Irene on June 22, 1949, in Hammond, Indiana.
Dennis graduated from Hunter Town High School in 1966. He married Kathryn Hobson in 1974, and they lived together in Clearfield. Dennis worked at Dialysis Technician.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and one half brother Donald Robinson, and his youngest son Todd Joseph Hobson
Dennis is survived by two children, Tammy Lynn Hobson of Clearfield, UT; Dennis Paul Hobson Jr. (Chantel Lloyd) of Jamestown, NY. He also is survived by eight grandchildren; Austin Jay Timberman, Valerie Briana Hobson, Hudson Hsu (Alexis), Russell Dreeszen (Lindsey), Christopher Dreeszen, Destiny Madrid, Aidan Kai Hobson, Alexandr Matteo Hobson and three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Rayne Dreeszen, Lucifer Wayne Hsu, Anahi, also two half brothers, Terry Gibson of Ogden, Utah and William Robinson and Gerald Hobson of Ohio.