January 1, 1944 ~ October 9, 2019
Dennis Ray Saenger, 75, died on October 9, 2019, at McKay-Dee Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Donna. He is survived by his brother Edward of Decatur, Alabama. Dennis was born in Buhl, Idaho.
He started his education in Clover, Idaho. After the death of his father, in 1956, he moved with his mother and brother to Ogden, Utah. He then graduated from Ogden High School.
Dennis retired from Hill AFB, after a long service, as an ICBM guidance testing specialist. He also worked part-time at Jack Harris Painting and Body Shop. He also supported Jack's dragster racing team. Dennis had two other passions: his dogs and the Utah Jazz.
His mother, a widow for most of her life, lived with Dennis. He took very good care of her during her declining years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the mortuary. He will then be laid to rest in the Lewiston, Utah Cemetery.
