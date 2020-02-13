Dennis V. McNeely

Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dennis Vern McNeely. Born August 17, 1944 in Rupert, Idaho passed away February 8, 2020. Born to Izora Merritt and James Robert McNeely. He lived in Idaho until the age of 14, then moved to Utah after the death of his parents. Dennis met his wife Leamaree Ashby when her and a friend were dragging Main Street in Brigham City. They were married in the Logan Temple on December 20, 1963, even after Lea wrecked his car on the way there. Dennis^ passion for cars lead him to open his own Phillips 66 service station on main street in Brigham City for many years. He then drove a wrecker and was a mechanic for Dick Parsons. Dennis started his trucking career for Smith Food King and drove for E.A. Millers, Motor Cargo, UPS Freight. Retiring after 45 years accident free, after one year of retirement he drove school bus for Box Elder School District. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing on his boat. Dennis loved being in the mountains on a good horse with his dog by his side and just spending time with family.
Dennis is survived by his wife Leamaree; children: Melaine (Curtis) Crouch; Troy (Janna) McNeely; Cristy McNeely and Shawn (Tammy) McNeely; 17 grandkids; 16 great-grandkids with one great-grandkid due in April.
Special thanks to the doctor and all the staff at Utah Valley Specialty Hospital for their tenderness and care.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 of 14 siblings.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Honeyville Church, 2620 W, 6980 N., Honeyville, UT.
Viewings will be Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m .at the Church.
Interment will be in the Honeyville Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: