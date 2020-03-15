July 16, 1945 ~ March 7, 2020
Dennis Victor Bingham, 74, died peacefully on March 7, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah on July 16, 1945 to Glen and Gennie Bingham. He married Rosann Wells in the Salt Lake Temple in 1967.
He loved his family, scouting and the outdoors. He was a member of the LDS Church. He has six kids, 16 grandkids and one great grandchild.
Viewing will be held on Monday evening March 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church in Huntsville Town located at 277 South 7400 East and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday the 17, 2020 prior to the service.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the Huntsville church. Interment will be in the Ogden cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at: