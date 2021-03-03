Desiree Cooper-Larsen
1959 - 2021
On Sunday, February 28, 2021 we lost our beloved Desiree to complications of COVID-19. She was a passionate teacher, leader, mentor, advocate and friend. Her life was devoted to Kurt, family, community, and education.
Desiree was born in Provo, Utah on October 1, 1959, she grew up on the family farm in Lehi, Utah. She had a happy childhood riding horses and was the shining light of her family. She was a Lehi Cheerleader and qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals in barrel racing. She danced her way on stage to win Miss Lehi and won the title of Miss Rodeo Lehi. She went on to become Miss Rodeo Utah in 1979. She won the coveted speech award at Miss Rodeo America. Des was known for her sense of style, strong determined spirit, and larger than life presence.
Desiree earned her master's and bachelor's degree from Utah State University in Marketing/Education. She went on to be a Professor of Professional Sales at Weber State University (WSU). She was presented the Utah Association of Marketing Educators Teacher of the Year Award twice. Desiree shared her expertise with thousands of students during her 36 years as a professor. She provided customer service and sales training to national and local Fortune 500 companies. Desiree was instrumental in starting the Alan E. Hall Center for Sales Excellence at WSU.
Desiree found the love of her life Kurt Larsen and stole his heart and has been living life to the fullest with him for the last 26 years. They were married on November 30, 1994 and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple, on May 20, 1998. They loved traveling the world with many good friends. They cruised the country on Kurt's Harley and enjoyed adventures four wheeling in the mountains and desert lands. They treasured the memories they made in Bear Lake and St George with family and friends.
Des was the heart and soul of the Ogden Pioneer Days Celebration. She worked endlessly to build a world class PRCA Hall of Fame Rodeo. She will be remembered for bringing the distinguished honor of being selected as a Top 5 PRCA Rodeo of the Year for 13 years. Des is the one and only woman to chair the celebration in its 87 year history. Desiree is the President of the Miss Rodeo Utah Executive Board as well as a member of the Miss Rodeo America Foundation Board. She was a driving force and could make "everything happen."
We will dearly miss her cheerful laugh, seeing her bright smile, and caring presence. The heavens will be more beautiful because she is there. We love you to the moon and back. Desiree will forever be the Queen of our hearts and of the rodeo.
Desiree is survived by her husband Kurt Larsen, Siblings: Gary Alan Cooper, Candace Johnston. Kurt's Siblings: Kari-Jo Larsen Whitelock (Jim), Shauna Larsen, Kory Larsen (Karen), Brad Larsen (Angie) and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Gary L. Cooper (Hi-Noon) and Bonnie Jean Cooper, Brother: Cameron Cooper, Kurt's parents: Darwin M. Larsen and Karen L. Larsen.
The viewing will be held on Thursday, March 4th, 6:00-8:00p.m., at the Ben Lomond LDS Church (3350 N. 1050 E. North Ogden, UT 84414). The funeral will be held on Friday, March 5th, 11:00a.m., at the Ben Lomond Stake Center (3550 N. 650 E. North Ogden, UT 84414) There will also be an additional viewing from 9:30-10:30a.m before the funeral. The interment will take place at the Ben Lomond Cemetery (526 E. 2850 N. North Ogden, UT 84414) following the funeral.
The funeral services will be live streamed on the bottom of Desiree's obituary page at 11:00 a.m. at www.Myers-mortuary.com
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Desiree Cooper-Larsen Professional Sales Scholarship Endowment at Weber State University. Donate here: advancement.weber.edu/Desiree