Desseria Lee Satterwhite

1923 ~ 2020
Desseria Lee Jefferson Satterwhite was born August 3, 1923 in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Johnny Jefferson and Lillian Page Jefferson.
Desseria, known as Dee, was married to Frank Scheen Satterwhite, in March of 1947. She and Frank had four girls: Alice Faye Glenn, Linda Bradford, Zetta Adaire Satterwhite Browning, and Sylvia Kaye Franklin. She also has nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Desseria graduated from High School, then went to Business College and also Culinary Arts School. Her neighbors, friends, and family would often have a homemade cake awaiting them when it was their birthday.
She enjoyed serving at New Zion Baptist Church as a Youth Leader, vacation Bible School, Usher Board, and sang in the Women's Choir.
Preceding Desseria in death are her parents; her husband Frank Scheen Satterwhite; sister Katie Caldwell, brother Oscar Jefferson and her beloved daughter Zetta Satterwhite Browning.
Desseria passed away January 29, 2020. We will miss her lovely singing voice and the firm faith she had in her Savior, Jesus Christ. We learned through her faithfulness how to love him. We will forever be grateful for her example and her love. We know she is singing with Jesus now.
Services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at New Zion Baptist Church, 2935 Lincoln Ave. with a viewing prior from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment, Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
