1922 ~ 2020
Detta Montgomery Barnes Dabling was born in Ogden Valley October 8, 1922, to William Alma and Laura Lavina Gould Montgomery. She grew up in "her beautiful Garden of Eden" attended school in Eden, Huntsville and graduated from Weber High School.
She came to earth singing. She practiced her sisters vocal lessons as much as others would let her. This was very unwelcome by her sister. She sang her first solo in church at age 5, "Oh I Had Such a Pretty Dream Momma" three verses. She went onto sing at every opportunity from radio, funeral, to disciplining her children with song.
Detta loved life; to ride horses, hunting, and for fun with her dad. She loved dancing, sewing, quilting, chalk painting, reading, writing, poetry, yard work, camping, and music; but most of all living day to day with her family.
She married Melvin C. Barnes, they were later divorced. She married Robert L. Dabling June 11, 1955, in Jackson Hole, WY. They were sealed in the Ogden LDS Temple December 11, 1986.
She was a beautician, a realtor, but she liked being a wife and mom best. She loved and supported her husband Bob fiercely in his work and play for 63 years. After she and Bob retired in 1986 and being empty nesters they traveled, served two missions, served 11 years in the Ogden Temple, and wrote seven family history books, made family history coloring books for all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and calendars for families to remember birthday and important dates.
Detta is survived by her son, Monty Jay (Carolyn) Barnes, Harrisville; daughter-in-law, Cindy Dabling, Syracuse; son, William (Anita) Dabling, Inkom, ID; daughter, Georgette (Brent) Barnes-Kendall, Syracuse; son, Michael (Monica) Barnes, Roy; stepdaughter-in-law, Susan Dabling, Harrisville; stepdaughter, Debi Jean (Dave) Baxter, Kingwood, TX; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Lora; stepson, Robert Creg; son, Robby Wane; grandson, Ryan Barnes; great-granddaughter, Kylie; parents and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Farr West 1st Ward Chapel, 1800 North 1800 West, Farr West, UT. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Eden Mountain View Cemetery surrounded by four generations of family.
