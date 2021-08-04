DeVear Thornton Spiers
August 17, 1929 - July 30, 2021
DeVear Thornton Spiers was almost 92 years old when he passed away on July 30, 2021. He had lived right up until his death, at his home in Pleasant View, which he and his family had built in 1965. DeVear was born on August 17, 1929 to Ila Luella Thornton and Basil Spiers in Wilson, Weber County, Utah, he was the youngest of seven children. He entered the United States Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War with the 2nd Infantry Division and attained the rank of Sergeant.
DeVear married JoAnn Twynstra in 1954 who passed in 1959. He then married Ardell Pearson in 1961.
He worked as a sales representative at Ogden Dress Meat for many years and eventually began working at Cereal Food Processors from which he retired in 1994.
DeVear is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ardell; his children, Randy, Michelle, Michael, Greg and Naomi; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ila Luella and Basil Spiers; his sister, Nina and his brothers, Earl, Darrell, John, Clark and Gene.
The family would like to especially thank the Envision Hospice caretakers Jen, Theresa and James who were so helpful during his transition from this life.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
