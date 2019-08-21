Devin Ryan Draper, 26, passed away from a pulmonary embolism unexpectedly at home in Taylor, UT on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Devin was born in Ogden, Utah on May 18, 1993, to Julie and Danny Draper. He was the youngest of their six kids. He was raised in Layton, UT until the time his parents divorced, after which he primarily lived in Weber County. He gained a wonderful step mom and four additional siblings when his dad remarried in 2005. It did not matter to Devin how strong his biological connection was- family is family. The terms full, half, or step did not change how much he loved and cared for you. Devin always worked to help bring people together.
Devin met the love of his life, Rachelle, while they were working Jet Star together at Lagoon in 2009. They were young but their love was strong. They were married on August 5, 2011. They have built an incredible life together with their four beautiful children, Rylee (9), Abigail (6), Easton (4), and Peyton (2). Devin and Rachelle had just celebrated ten years together and their eighth wedding anniversary. The most dedicated husband and father, Devin loved his wife and family fiercely.
Devin loved to learn about everything. His love of technology led him to pursue a career in the Information Technology field. Devin graduated with a Bachelors of Computer Science degree from Western Governor's University in 2017, but his career began long before school was done. He just recently began working for Zaact Consulting in Sandy, UT. He was enjoying his new job and the people he worked with, and he was looking forward to a long career with them.
Devin was loyal, hardworking, responsible, and incredibly wise. He tirelessly loved his wife and children and was a devoted brother, uncle and son. Everything he did, he did selflessly and for his family. We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of our much beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He will forever be missed.
Devin was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Ann Call; grandparents -Violet Draper, Carroll "Bud" Draper, and Marilyn Gilbert; and a sweet nephew Zayden.
Devin is survived by his beautiful wife Rachelle and their four children Rylee, Abigail, Easton, and Peyton; parents Danny and Sue Draper, grandfather Russell Gilbert; siblings: Melissa (Josh) Burke, Nathan (Brittany) Bitton, Blake (Tiana) Bitton, Amber (Jarom) Jenks, Katelyn (Connor) Halliday, Ashley Passey, Robert Passey, Whittney Passey, and Megan Passey; in-laws Angela and Justin Neibaur, and Craig Miller; 16 nieces and nephews. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and more friends than can be counted.
The family would like to thank the Weber Fire District First Responders from station 61 and station 66, the Weber County Sheriff's Department, and the many others from different departments that came, for doing their best to try to save Devin, and for their kindness and professionalism at such a difficult time.
Funeral services for Devin will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Taylor 1st Ward Chapel, 3271 W 2550 S, West Haven, UT 84401. Family and friends are invited to call Friday evening, August 23, 2019, from 5:00?8:00 PM at the Myers Mortuary at 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067, and from 10:00-10:30 AM at the church prior to services.
Interment will be at the West Haven Cemetery.
