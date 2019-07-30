October 16, 1941 ~ July 26, 2019
Dexter Baine Price, 77, passed away July 26, 2019, at the VA Medical Center.
Born October 16, 1941, in Marion, Virginia the son of Elmer Graham Crouse and Alice Ruth Tarter.
Surviving are his wife Brenda Lee Clark Price; sister Tanya Anderson; daughters Kay Lynne Charriere; Misty Jarrett; Teliece Price; son Zariph Price; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kristy Luz Price, wife Olivia Kay Wagstaff Price, and grandson Luquade Newman.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Hunter 12th Ward, 6755 W. 3800 S. West Valley City. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: