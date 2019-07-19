Deyvion Deshawn Caron Johnson, age 5 ^ months, passed away from injuries acquired from his father, at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Friday, July 12, 2019. After struggling with major brain injuries, he passed away peacefully while God was opening the gates of Heaven for him.
Deyvion is the son of Jordyn Lynne Prieto, he was the answer to her prayers and she waited for his birth with joyful anticipation. During his brief visit on earth he enjoyed listening to music, making loud sounds and being held close by his mother, grandmother and his aunts. He was loved by all who met him, and will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
We are more than thankful for the support and love from all who have helped so far. If you would still like to donate please send money to this Venmo for more help at Jordyn-Prieto. Once again thank you from the Prieto family.
R.I.P. Deyvion
Condolences may be sent to the family at: