November 11, 1945 ~ March 15, 2020
Diana Betschart passed away on March 15, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. She was born on November 11, 1945 in Santa Paula, CA. Diana married her husband, Jim Betschart, 54 years ago and lived in many places as a military family, the last 13 years in Ogden. She loved to travel, especially going to the beach with family, and in the last few years discovered going on cruises with her husband. She loved a lively discussion and was always interested in current events. Diana spent years working with people with disabilities and at-risk youth.
Diana is preceded in death by her parents, Pal and Billie Tucker; sister, Donna Powell; grandparents, Frank and Othalree Tucker and grandparents, Ervin and Silva Garrett. Diana is survived by her husband, Jim Betschart; daughter, Shelly Sorenson and Chad Larsen; grandson, Ike Larsen, all of Ogden; son, Don Betschart and grandson, Parker Betschart of Knoxville Tennessee. Diana is also survived by her sister, Denise Crawford and brother, Darryl Tucker and their families, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Diana loved her family and her last words to those with her were, "I love you." Diana had been very sick for a long time, but fought hard to live. She was always planning ahead for cruises with her husband and family get-togethers in the future. When she realized time was short, Diana said she was at peace with dying, but disappointed to miss so many good things to come with her family and especially with her grandson, Ike. Diana will be missed.
A private celebration of Diana's life will be held. Services entrusted to Lindquist^s Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: