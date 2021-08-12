Diana Lien Velis
Our wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on August 9, 2021.
Our mother was a fearless and hardworking woman who was devoted to her family. She spoke fluent French and always "Catered to the Cosmopolitan". She was a proud chef who owned the 27th Street Grill and The Grill on 33rd and Washington Blvd from 1984 to 1995 with the love of her life, her husband, Nickolas. During this time her food brought people together to celebrate life and one another. She later continued sharing her skills as a talented chef and mentor in local establishments.
It was a lifelong goal to complete her education that she began at Utah State University in 1963 and obtain her college diploma. Therefore, during her "retirement" she enrolled at Weber State University and graduated with Honors at the age of 62 along with the recognition of being the top English graduate.
She was born October 17, 1945 to Marion Parkinson and Gerard Lien in Logan, Utah. Mom was talented in many ways. She played the piano, gardened, was an expert seamstress, created macrame, and mastered the art of cooking. She had a colorful and full life filled with friendships, family, food and love.
Mom was proud of her Nordic heritage and served as the President of the Sons of Norway, Ogden Chapter. She also adopted her husband's Greek heritage and embraced it, including sharing the love of that culture through her cooking of Greek food.
She leaves behind her children: Brian (Sondra) Motes, Kari (John) Baransky, Georgia (Russell) Tittensor, Kristina Velis, and Alexandra (Jarom) Jones. She had eight grandchildren: John Aaron, Matthew, Brian Jr., Nicholas, Xena Diana, Ava, GiaVonna, Aristotle. She spoiled and adored them every chance she got. She has one great-grandchild, Lily Diana; siblings, Vicki Ruth Lien, Roland Parkinson Lien, and Michael Gerard Lien. She was preceded in death by our dad, Nickolas Velis.
She will be forever treasured and remembered.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Trisagion at 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
