Diane Creer Moyes
June 18, 1948 ~ March 31, 2021
Diane Creer Moyes, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
She was born June 18, 1948 in Ogden Utah to Harold and Geraldine Jacobsen Creer. She was raised and educated in Ogden, graduating from Ogden High School.
On September 24, 1969, Diane married Michael Kay Moyes. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2015.
She taught Primary and served in the PTA. Before retirement, she was employed at Mervyn's.
Diane was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, square dancing, Bunko, craft nights, painting ceramics and paint nights with her daughters, attending plays at the Hale Theatre, and especially spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.
Mom will be remembered as a kind and loving person who was extraordinarily optimistic, even with the many health challenges she faced her entire life.
Her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was a supportive and loving wife and mother, always there to listen and never judge. She was compassionate, genuine and a best friend to both of her daughters.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, never missing a recital, concert, performance or game. She was always there cheering them on proudly and would light up whenever she was with them.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Diane is survived by two daughters, Michele Kay (Michael) Thompson, Hooper; Melissa Diane (Devery) Goodey, Clinton; three grandchildren, Hailey Goodey, Sierra Thompson, Brooklyn Goodey; and her mother, Geraldine Creer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, her father, Harold, and two brothers, Jim and Dave.
Graveside services will be held Monday April 5, 2021 at the Hooper Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Social distancing and masks are required.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com