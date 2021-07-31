Diane Eloise Stoddard Kapetanov
December 4, 1932 ~ July 23, 2021
Diane Eloise Stoddard Kapetanov, 88, passed away on July 23, 2021 from natural causes. She was born in Ogden, UT, on December 4, 1932, the daughter of Charles Stoddard and Eloise Grue. She was raised in West Point, UT and graduated from Davis High School in 1953. She married Mike Kapetanov in 1954. With her husband's career in the U.S. Air Force, Diane lived in Missouri, Arkansas, California and Utah, raising six children along the way.
Diane was a homemaker for many years; however, following a divorce in 1972, she worked outside the home to provide for her family. She was an excellent artist and painter. She enjoyed crafts, playing the piano and organ and singing. She cared for her younger sister for several years later in life where they shared an interest in Elvis and cats. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her family. She was a life-long member of the LDS Church and served in many callings. She was a loving and caring person to all those she met.
She is survived by three children and one brother; Kristine Barrett (Kapetanov), Dan Kapetanov, Dion Kapetanov; and Warren Stoddard. She was preceded in death by three children and one grandchild; George Kapetanov, 1990; Linda Deschner (Kapetanov), 2010; Steve Kapetanov, 2019; and Jack Deschner, 2021. She had the privilege of being a grandmother to eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the LDS Chapel located at 3628 S. 2700 W. West Haven, UT.
Friends and family may pay their respects and visit with immediate family during a memorial service prior to the funeral service from 1:00 - 1:45 P.M. in the relief society room at the same location and date.
Interment will directly follow the funeral service at the Hooper City Cemetery located at 5301 S. 6300 W., Hooper, UT.