July 2, 1944 ~ June 21, 2020
Diane Gail Van Leeuwen, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at McKay Dee Hospital. She was born on July 2, 1944, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Olga Briscoe. She graduated from Hopewell High School in 1962.
She married Kent Van Leeuwen on February 11, 1989, and they had 31 wonderful years together. They enjoyed many vacations with family and friends.
Diane was employed at Hill Air Force Base, Naval Supply Center in San Diego, California, and Defense Depot of Ogden as a computer programmer, technician, and supervisor. She retired in 1998.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved golfing, traveling, and boating with her husband, Kent. She had many friends she enjoyed spending time golfing, playing cards, and just having a good time. She had a green thumb and created a beautiful yard and home. She enjoyed bringing comfort to others.
Diane is survived by her husband, Kent Van Leeuwen; daughters, Dena Hartley, Heather (Dan) Higgs; son, Darin (Andrea) Van Leeuwen and six grandchildren, Justin and Jessica Hulse, Brittnee and Courtnee Higgs, Nicole and Kyle Van Leeuwen; her sister, Tillie (John) Morrow and her nephews and nieces, John (Kip) Morrow, Melissa (Brian) and Nathan Angelo, and Michelle Morrow.
She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Michael and Olga Briscoe and Dutch and Bernice Van Leeuwen.
A Celebration of Life has been postponed until a later date due to COVID-19. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The family expresses their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at McKay Dee Hospital who showed great compassion and took exceptional care of Diane.
In lieu of flowers do something fun with your family and friends or donate to a charity of your choice in Diane's name. Lastly, as she would always say, "consider yourself hugged."
