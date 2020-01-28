Diane Knowlden

November 30, 1949 ~ January 22, 2020
I was born in New York to Jack D Knowlden and Lucille Lawrence on a beautiful Wednesday morning on November 30, 1949. I was the fifth child in a family of ten. My father was in the Navy and Air Force which enabled me to see and live in many different places throughout my life including Japan (Kyushu) and Taipei Taiwan, making many friends where I learned a special Japanese song which I never forgot. It was about a little racoon. "sho sho sho sho gee" I sang this to many friends and family throughout the years.
I was tragically struck by a car at the age of eight years old. This accident left me physically and mentally handicapped. In 2007 I was diagnosed with Lobular Carcinoma and underwent a radical mastectomy. While undergoing these trials and tribulations in my life, I endured to the end; it could never penetrate my spirit for I was a teacher in my life to those around me to never give up or to give in.
My joys were family and music. I knew the words to every song on the radio. I especially loved to listen to Elvis Presley. I loved to color and made my family several pictures of a beautiful bride. I would do this on many things paper, napkins and paper bags these are the treasures I leave behind for all to remember the fond times we had together.
I was blessed to be able to remain living with my beloved mother until I was 67 year old. She lovingly took care of me until she was 90 plus years old and physically unable to continue to care for me. She unselfishly made the decision to place me in a home in which I could safely receive the care I would need until my time here on earth would come to an end.
Surviving me are my beloved mother, Lucille L. Knowlden, of Riverdale; siblings, Jeanette Lucille Arbogast of Sunset, Kathleen (Ronald) Smith of Hooper; sister-in-law, Patricia Knowlden of Springville, Emma Jane (Scott) Berry of Ogden, sister-in-law, Susannah Knowlden of Nibley, Faith K.Ball (Holly) of North Ogden, Rebecca Ann (Essy) Rahimzadegan of North Ogden , and Christopher (Heather) Knowlden of Harrisville. Preceded in death by my father, Jack D. Knowlden; brothers, Dennis Raymond Knowlden, Dan E Knowlden, and Jay D. Knowlden. I was a very special aunt to 42 nieces and nephews who enjoyed the bedtime stories I would tell them from memory and the times I would soothe them through my soft tickling touch until they would fall asleep. I was always a faithful child of God I lived and loved the gospel with all my heart.
Funeral services and sharing of memories will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment at 2 p.m. at Tooele City Cemetery, 361 South 100 East.
She is now with the angels singing, running and free. Till We Meet Again!!
