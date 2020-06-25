Diann Barton Rutherford

November 2, 1945 ~ June 15, 2020
Our Angel on Earth became a Heavenly Angel on June 15, 2020, Diann was born in Ogden, UT, November 2, 1945, and graduated from Clearfield High School Class of 1964. She was a member of the LDS Church and enjoyed serving in Primary and Relief Society.
She enjoyed anything surrounding her family, such as camping, fishing, boating, BBQ's, school programs, rummy, train, and many other family-oriented games. She was always the heart and soul of our family, and always kept us together as a family no matter what situations would arise. She gave her all to anyone who needed her help, and never met a "stranger". She touched and was admired by every life she ever came across. She was a Yellow Taxi Cab driver, and government employee at Hill Air Force Base Utah and DDO Utah for several years, but the job she always cherished most was being a mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend.
Diann was preceded in death by her infant son, Mark Alan Evans, her father John Wayne Barton, Sr., her mother Lucy Mae Morris, and her brother John Wayne Barton, Jr. She is survived by her children Lynda (Craig) Siddoway, Tracy Cook, Russell (Dusty) Evans, and Michael (Debbie) Rutherford; 17 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Premier Mortuary 5335 South 1950 West Roy, UT. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m., and one hour prior to services at the same location. Flowers and donations at Premier Funeral Services. The family would like to express their gratitude to Heritage Park, Lotus Park, and Brio Hospice for their loving care of our Angel Mother and Grandmother.
