Dianna June Tomlinson
1955 ~ 2020
Dianna June Tomlinson, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away and returned home to our Father in Heaven October 24, 2020 at the age of 65. June was born April 3, 1955 to Robert and Aline Whittle in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was raised in Sandy, Utah until her family moved to East Layton. She graduated from Layton High School in 1973.
She married Earl Edward Tomlinson (Eddie) on November 17, 1973. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple July 16, 1976. They were blessed with two children. June enjoyed crafting, making extravagant cakes, and traveling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart.
June suffered from kidney disease from the age of nineteen. Her first transplant failed after two and a half years. She was then put on home dialysis and her husband Eddie faithfully took care of her for the next ten years. Thankfully, she was blessed with a second transplant which her body responded well to and worked for the following eighteen years. June had a third transplant which lasted for the remainder of her life.
June was a valiant member of the LDS faith and served devotedly in many callings which included: young women's, relief society, stake missionary, and primary. She loved her Heavenly Father and served him by lovingly ministering to those she was called to serve. June will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Eddie, her children Chris (Veronica) Tomlinson, Cami (Seth) Waite, and her grandchildren, Jordan (Aubrey) Tomlinson, Jacob Tomlinson, Kennedy Tomlinson, Kassity Tomlinson, Makinlee Tomlinson, Kaden (Sidney) Waite, Jaxon Waite, Garret Waite, Brody Waite, Avery Waite and her great grandson, Cole Waite. Her siblings: Bob (Martha) Whittle, Jim Whittle, Susane (Dale) Wright, Allen (Barbara) Whittle, Ron Whittle and brother-in-law Russell Hall and many nieces and nephews who adore her.
She is proceeded in death by her parents and sisters Isabelle and Annette.
The family would like to thank the staff at McKay Dee Hospital, especially the second-floor surgical unit for their kind and loving care.
All services will be held at Russon Mortuary in Syracuse, 1585 West 300 South. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 29th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:45-10:45 a.m. The service will be streamed by Russon Mortuary on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary Interment will follow at the Syracuse City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we wish for each of you to consider being an organ donor.