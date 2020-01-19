October 5, 1951 ~ January 11, 2020
Dianne Dabb Roylance was born October 5, 1951, to Donna (Beck) and Earl J. Dabb in Ogden, Utah. She passed away January 11, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 68.
She graduated from Weber High School and later attended college. She graduated Magna Cum Lade with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1994 from Weber State University. She was the Parish Secretary for the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, where she was also a member. She later worked at Matrix Marketing as a Human Resources Coordinator.
She married her beloved Adin on August 16, 1968, and they were married nearly 50 years before he passed away. She is survived by her two daughters, Dr. Erin R. Roylance (Anthony B. Pranger) and Brooke R. Rutherford.
She loved the Wizard of OZ and signed cards to her son-in-law, "The Wicked Witch of the West."
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Jeanne D. Romero, and many pets.
At Dianne's request, there will be no formal services; a private memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
