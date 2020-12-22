Dick H. Jardine
January 7, 1930 ~ December 19, 2020
Our beloved father and grandfather Dick H. Jardine slipped peacefully from the bonds of mortality with his loving eternal companion of 70 years by his side on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Ogden, UT. He was born on January 7, 1930 in Fielding, UT to John William Jardine and LaRue Tovey Hess.
Dad lived many places throughout his childhood, traveling with his parents to various road construction jobs in the western United States. He graduated from Ogden High School and went on to attend Weber College where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Automotive Engineering and Mechanics.
Dad was in military service during the Korean War from 1951-1953 as an Army Master Sargent. He had a long career as a heavy equipment mechanic and shop foreman for Fife Construction, Savage Brothers and Geneva Rock. Following his retirement he worked part time for Lynn Woodward Electric.
He married the love of his life Norene Anderson on January 17, 1951. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple. Together they were blessed with two sons, Dick B. and Bruce.
Dad was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; serving in many callings including bishopric, high council, and as high priest group leader. One of the great joys of his life was serving with mom for ten years as Church Service Missionaries assigned to the Church Salt Lake Conference Center. He was also a member of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers.
He enjoyed western books and tapes. Dad loved watching sporting events especially those of his family. He also loved going to lunch with his grandsons at Subway.
Dick is survived by his wife, Norene; son, Bruce (Diane) Jardine; daughter-in-law, Sandi Jardine; six grandchildren, Lance, Nicole, Kacey, Lyndsey, Tucker, and Jenna; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and his son, Dick Brent Jardine.
As a loving compassionate person Dad will be dearly missed. His smile and hugs warmed hearts and he easily became a friend to all.
A small family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the mortuary. Interment will be at Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden.
There will also be a live streaming of the service at www.lindquistmortuary.com at the bottom of Dick's obituary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.