Dickie Len Garoutte
A real lifelong trucker, Grandpa (Papoo), Dad, Husband passed away while on a run to Texas on August 4th, 2021, of a heart attack.
Dick was a truck driver for over 40 years. He was the best there was and was always happy to help others along the way. He was the protector of his family. He loved his grandkids more than anything in this world and always did anything for them. We all saw how much you loved and cared for each of us. You will be missed by many!
Dick is survived by his life long love, Susi; his son Randy of Ogden; his daughter Alisha (Barry) of Syracuse; his grandsons Jesse (24), Conley (2), Dempsey (3mo.); his granddaughters Cyanne (20) and Madisen (17) and his younger brother Roger (Joanie). He is preceded in death by his mother Janice and his dad Jess.
You were right where you wanted to be Dad and you have a whole crew that says it's ok and that we'll ALWAYS love you
Friends may visit with family Saturday August 14, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to truckersfinalmile.org
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.