Dieter Merkle
1939 ~ 2020
Syracuse, UT - Our beloved brother, uncle, and friend, Dieter Merkle, finished his mortal mission and was reunited with his sweetheart, Sharlene, on December 21, 2020. Dieter was born in Ulm, Germany, on May 30, 1939, to Hildegard Zwerger and Paul Merkle. Dieter's parents died when he was young and he was raised by his grandmother, Maria Schmid. At age 18, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had the opportunity to come to the United States, sponsored by the Wendleboe family from Las Vegas, who Dieter lovingly referred to as his "adopted family."
Dieter served as a missionary in Switzerland for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After his mission he graduated from Brigham Young University in Accounting. Dieter met and married the love of his life, Sharlene Halls, on December 16, 1978 in the Los Angeles Temple. Dieter and Sharlene settled in Los Angeles and then San Diego, where Dieter worked as an auditor for the state of California. Dieter and Sharlene were unable to have children of their own, and they loved spending time with their nieces and nephews. Sharlene passed away on, May 30, 1999, and while we mourn the loss of our loving and quirky Uncle Dieter, we are thankful to know that a joyous reunion has occurred in heaven.
Dieter loved being in the temple and has served for the past 27 years in the San Diego Temple, the last 3 years as Assistant Recorder. He loved to travel, read, and spend time with family. He always had a twinkle in his eye and radiated love and goodness with his hugs and a genuine caring for those around him.
Dieter was reunited in death with his parents, Paul and Hildegard, and his beloved wife Sharlene.
Dieter is survived by his sister, Evelin Dulinski, Frankfurt, Germany; sisters-in-law Mary Quist, Margaret (Phil) Layh, and Barbara (James) Barlow; brother-in-law Donald Liveley; and the many nieces and nephews who all loved their Uncle Dieter.
A Viewing will be held on December 28, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. A graveside for family will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City.
