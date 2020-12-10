Divina Rae Day Snow
Divina Rae Day Snow, deeply loved wife, mother, devoted grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Divina was born on July 7, 1932 to Simpson "Sammy" and Myrl Rowley Day in Eagar, Arizona, and was later raised in Provo, Utah. She married Kenneth Boren Snow, Sr. on June 12, 1950 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they had 8 children, 34 grandchildren, and a beautiful posterity of both great, and great-great grandchildren.
Divina had a natural ability to love unconditionally and focus on the individual. This helped in her work as a teacher's aide in special needs classes for various elementary schools, and with her ever-growing family. After her sweetheart passed away in 1995, almost everything she did revolved around cultivating relationships and memories with her family. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. Trips and holidays, camping weekends, making quilts, sending birthday cards, baking treats (especially 18-layer birthday cakes), are a few pieces of her love and spirit that will live on in her children and grandchildren.
Divina was generous with her time and talents and reliable to those in need. She was a humble member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served faithfully in many capacities. Her faith was unwavering, and her love of the Savior was apparent in her actions. She taught us by example that people are more important than things.
Her husband, Kenneth Boren Snow Sr., precedes her in death, as well as her parents, two brothers, Simpson "Tuney" and Arthur, a sister-in-law, Evelyn, a brother-in-law, John, and a grandson, Everhett. She is survived by her brother, Thell (Karen) Day, sister, Shirley Butler, and sister-in-law, Joan Day, three sons, Kenneth Jr. (Leslie), James (Virginia), and Wesley (Mary), and five daughters, Linda (Mike) Cheney, Ranee (Randy) Peterson, Teresa (Bryan) Hatch, Caryl (Erik) Eriksson, and Carrie (Nate) Wadman.
Private funeral services for family will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11:00 am, in the Clearfield North 7th Ward Chapel. There will be no public viewing. Services provided by Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W Roy UT.
For the health and safety of everyone involved, COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Divina's obituary on Myers website, starting at 10:55 AM.
