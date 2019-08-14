December 20, 1929 ~ August 12, 2019
WILLARD ? Dixie L. Fowles our loving mom, grandma and great-grandma passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Brigham City Hospital of natural causes.
Dixie was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on December 20, 1929, to Garland and May Ann Webb. When she was 15 years old, her family moved to Ogden, Utah where she finished her high school years at Ogden High. While at Ogden High, Dixie met and later married her best friend Dean W. Fowles on July 23, 1948. They lived in Sunset, Hooper, then moved to Willard and started their family business called the Double D Meat Packing Plant where she worked next to Dean and their boys for many years.
Dixie enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers, fishing, camping, and gambling at Fort Hall. But her most cherished moments were times spent with her family at birthdays and holidays.
Surviving are her two sons: Terry (Tonya) Fowles; Corey Fowles; two grandchildren: Dusty (Julie) Fowles; Amber (Jared) Newman; six great-grandchildren: Morgan, Braxton, Jantzen; Cutler; Markell and Kyler; three sisters: Bonnie Harper; Ruby Harper and Barbara Barrow.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Deana Lou.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 16, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: