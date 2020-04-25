1946 ~ 2020
Dixon Brent Bills, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Brent was born on November 17, 1946, in Spanish Fork, Utah. Brent is survived by his wife Merlene, his children Justin (Cassy) Bills, Keri (Shawn) Lueders, Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the family will honor Brent with a private viewing, and will plan a memorial at a later time to share memories.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
