Dolores M. Manning
July 25, 1930 ~ December 22, 2020
Our sweet mother and grandmother, Dolores Littleford Manning returned to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 of natural causes.
She was born on July 25, 1930 in Rigby, Idaho to Calvin and Myrtle Littleford. Her family later moved to Ogden where she grew up and graduated from Ogden High School. Dolores married her sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Manning and moved to Roy where they raised their three children, Nanette (Roger) McFarland, Tammy (Kevin) Higley and Greg (Tammy) Manning.
Dolores is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dolores loved spending time with her children and grandkids. She loved to travel and enjoyed watching the Jazz games.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Dolores is survived by her three sisters, Lilly Lackey, Pat Lucero and Joyce Olsen, her children and 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her parents and a great-grandson, Levi Higley.
We are grateful for the tender care of Symbii Home Health Care and Hospice for all of their service.
We love and miss you Mom and Grandma.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family with meet with friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Roy City Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com