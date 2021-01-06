Dolores Mae Braswell Yates
1933-2021
Together Again
Dolores Mae Braswell Yates returned to home to her Heavenly Father on January 1, 2021. Dolores was born on July 1, 1933 in Austin, Texas to Archie and Gurtrude Braswell. She graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also attended a University for a couple of years for General Studies.
Dolores married Lynn Hodson Yates on December 26, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were married for 64 years. Born of this union were 4 wonderful children, David, Gary, Tammy and Terry Yates.
Dolores was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions including organist, musical conductor, Relief Society Secretary and teacher.
Dolores was an accomplished pianist and taught piano to help support her family. She worked as a Tax Examiner for 20 years, was into politics and worked as a State Delegate. She would run election polls from her home. Dolores was good at fighting for what she believed in.
Dolores is survived by her four children. She was preceded in death by her husband Lynn, her parents Gurtrude and Archie Braswell, her mother-in-law Louise Hodson Yates and her father-in-law Alton Fairbanks Yates.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Interment Ogden City Cemetery.
Funeral service will be live streamed on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com by going to the bottom of Dolores' obituary page, where condolences may also be sent to the family.