Dolores Wilson Miller
August 23, 1929 ~ December 8, 2020
Our loving mother, "grammie," and great grandmother Dolores Wilson Miller passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Dolores was born to her parents Harold Wilson and Thelma Rose McDonald on August 23, 1929 in Medford, Oregon. Dolores grew up in Portland, Oregon in her Grandmother's home. Shortly after graduating from Roosevelt High School, she married her high school sweetheart David Lee Miller on June 22, 1947. Dolores and David were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple September 21, 1949 and were married for 50 years. They were blessed with four children Candy Steinhorst, Keven (Phyllis) Miller, Brett (Alice) Miller, and Barbi (Derek) Telford.
Dolores and David moved with their family to Redmond, Oregon in December 1969 where they raised their family. Dolores was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving many years in the Relief Society and other positions where she used her talents, sharing her loving heart and caring nature with others. She was widowed in 1997 just shortly after moving to Utah. Dolores served a mission for the Church in the Membership Records and Statistical Department. Dolores loved to travel and has seen many parts of the world. In 2006 while serving in the Ogden Temple she met and married her second husband Rollo Miller. Dolores is the grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 26. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, son in-law Ted Steinhorst, and a granddaughter Laura Rose Miller.
Friends may visit with family on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.