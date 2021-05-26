Domitilia Archuleta Morfin

January 7, 1935 — May 21, 2021
Domitilia Morfin, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021 and was welcomed as a good and faithful servant into the arms of her Heavenly Father.
She married the love of her life, Jose Morfin, on September 22, 1956. They were blessed with two children.
She retired from Lindquist Mortuary after 30 plus years and was told the place wasn't the same without her.
She was a mighty woman of God and was a faithful member of the New Hope Assembly of God Church for over 65 years and held many positions in the church. She loved crocheting, embroidering tea towels and baking, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She saw the good in everyone and never had a bad thing to say.
She is survived by her husband, Jose; her daughter, Carol; daughter-in-law, Roxie (more like a daughter); her brothers, Max (Francine) Archuleta, Patricio (Loraine) Archuleta; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricio and Elvira Archuleta; her sisters, Lucina, Eloise, and Celia; her son, Robert Morfin; and son-in-law, Philip Abeyta (more like a son).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday form 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family would like to thank hospice and a special thank you to Ashlee and Heather for their tender care.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com