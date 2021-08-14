Don Baldazo
June 10, 1965 - July 19, 2021
Don Jose Nolasco Belarmino Baldazo: Husband, Father, Brother, & Friend; passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 19, 2021 while hiking the Grand Canyon with family. Don was born June 10th, 1965 in Los Baños, Laguna, Philippines near Manila to Nolasco Baldazo and Milagros Belarmino. Don was raised and educated in Logan & Ogden, Utah, earning a B.S. in Applied Math & Computer Science from Weber State University. Don married Suzette Malouf September 23rd, 1989. Their marriage was blessed with three children.
Don worked in Salt Lake City, Utah until 2003 when the family moved to Boise, Idaho. In 2010 the family relocated to Austin, Texas where Don was most recently with SolarWinds.Don will be missed by his wife of nearly 32 years: Suzette; his children: Samuel, Benjamin, and Sara; and his sisters: Gemini (Robert) Bourne and Sagitta (Phil) Boyer. He also leaves behind in-laws: Mitzi Malouf, Linda Edwards, John (Andrea) Malouf; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe.
Don (Dad) you have left a huge hole in our hearts because of how full you made our lives.
A Mass will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
The family has set up a Memorial Fund in Don's honor via Venmo @In- MemoryOfDon.
To send condolences, please visit www.myers-mortuary.com.