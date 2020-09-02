Don C Wolsey
Don C Wolsey at the age of 87 passed away peacefully at his home in Roy, UT Surrounded by loving family.
He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict between 1953 - 1955.
Don was born to: Peter Woolsey and Cora Elizbeth (Candlan) Woolsey.
Born and Raised in Mount Pleasant, UT, Graduating from North Sanpete High School.
Don found the love of his life Janis Wolsey in 1972. On their first date he took a 3 hour road trip with her 3 small children to meet his mother. From that day on it was true love forever. They were married on June 3, 1972, later sealed in the LDS temple on January 3, 2001.
Don worked at Kennecott Copper Mine, then as a civil service worker as a warehouseman for the Defense Depot Ogden until retiring. His true passion was being a Crossing Guard in Roy, UT in front of Midland Elementary School for 23 years. He was known as the SMILING, WAIVING CROSSING GUARD. He was the guard who always allowed the kids to jump up and tap his sign each day!
Don is survived by his wife Janis Gail (Phipps) Wolsey, seven children: Debera (Wolsey) Leavitt & James Leavitt, Tim Woolsey, Bobby Mills & Patti (Jackson) Mills, Marsha (Mills) Humphreys & Robert Humphreys, Sheila (Mills) Yocum & Craig Yocum, Troy Wolsey & Kathy (Long) Wolsey and Chris Wolsey & Eugene Wolsey. Grandchildren were always a love of his life he never passed up the opportunity to tease them. Don has 16 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. Our whole family would like to reach out to AFI ADVANCED CARE Home Health & Hospice. Chantel and Sage will forever be an extension of our family. Thank You for the Love, Patience and Care you showed our Husband, Father, and Grandfather.
A Graveside service will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary for close friends & family.
Beginning at 11:00 am September 3, 2020. Address is: 836 36th Street Ogden, UT You may also attend services through the following: Zoom link https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75163331143 Meeting ID: 751 6333 1143
