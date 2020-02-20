Don Earl Greathouse passed away in Layton, Utah on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born December 13, 1931, to Leda Finlinson and John Earl Greathouse in Lynndyl, Utah at his Aunt Margie Walker's house. It was -22 degrees that morning. Don grew up at the ranch a mile north of Lynndyl. He was the oldest of two children. He went to school through the seventh grade in Lynndyl and then rode the bus to Delta for eighth through twelfth grade. He was student body president in his senior year. His mother passed away his junior year of high school. His father married Nola Nielson during Don's senior year and he was appreciative of his second mom.
Earl and Nola had a son Greg, who became Don's favorite brother, and despite the age difference, they were always close. In 1952, Don was fortunate to be called on a mission to Finland and served 2 ^ years. Don graduated from BYU in 1957 in Secondary Education. He taught one year in the Uintah Basin. He got his Master's degree in History from the University of Utah in 1961. He began work at Hill Air Force Base in 1962 and worked there as a civilian employee until 2003. Don met Carolyn Deeben on a blind date on January 8, 1968. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on February 14, 1969. They settled in Clearfield, Utah and began their family. They would have five children.
Don served as a Ward Clerk and Stake Clerk for a total of 25 years. He also served as a counselor in the bishopric, as ward mission leader, and in High Priest group leadership. Don served with Carolyn for 14 years in the Ogden Temple. He and Carolyn served a church service mission for five years at the Church and Family History Center in Salt Lake. He enjoyed family history work, learning, and traveling with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl, Leda, and Nola; his grandparents; his daughter, Yvonne Greathouse, and his sister, Vona Lou Walker. He is survived by four children, Cherlyn (RanDee) Howard, Priest River, Idaho; David Earl (Alison) Greathouse, Taylorsville, Utah; Elizabeth (David) Berninger, Covington, Washington; and Susan (Les) Aycock, Fresno, California; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and brother Greg (Mary) Greathouse.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Clearfield North Stake Center, 151 North 1000 West, Clearfield. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 50 South Main Street, Springville, Utah at 3:00 p.m.
