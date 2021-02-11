Don H. Perkins
Don H. Perkins, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather returned to the open arms of his loving eternal companion, Donna Mae Perkins on February 3, 2021. He was born May 4, 1927 to John Milton Perkins and Adeline Hodgson Perkins, in Kaysville, Utah. He attended Layton Elementary, North Davis Jr. High and "Dear Ol' Davis High School". Don excelled in both academics and athletics. During his eighth-grade year he met his sweetheart, Donna, and they never looked back.
Don had a deep love for his country and served in the army during World War II. While on leave Don married Donna Mae in the Salt Lake Temple, on March 13, 1946. When the war ended, he attended the University of Utah on a track scholarship where he earned his bachelor's degree in secondary education.
His great work ethic and his uncanny ability to lift and love others led him to become a teacher and coach. In 1951, when Bountiful High School opened, he accepted a coaching and teaching position at the new school. Don had a gift for coaching and his influence in that role resonates still today. Coaching the Bountiful High School basketball team was one of the highlights of Don's career. During this time, he earned his master's degree in school administration, which then led him to become the vice principal at South Davis Junior High, and later vice principal and principal at Bountiful High School. Under Don's leadership, Bountiful High School was awarded one of the ten best high schools in the United States. After 37 years as a coach, educator and leader, Don retired in 1988. In 1995 Don was inducted into the Utah High School Activities Association Circle of Fame for his contribution to his community in high school activities. It is the highest honor the UHSAA bestows upon contributors.
Don had a great capacity to serve others, not only as an educator, but also within his community. He was a Bountiful city councilman; he was instrumental in the development of Parks and Recreation in Bountiful. He was also on the Davis County Credit Union Board. Don received many awards for his service, including the Bountiful City Distinguished Service Award.
Don was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep testimony of the gospel. He served in various callings throughout his life including scout leader, athletic director, stake high councilman, temple worker, bishopric member and bishop. Don and Donna served in the Canada Vancouver Mission from 1992-1994. He was an incredible friend, neighbor, mentor, and Christ-like example to so many.
Don enjoyed traveling and visited many places, however, two of his favorite vacation spots were Bear Lake and St. George. Don was also a very talented craftsman and took pride in the many homes he helped design and build.
Together Don and Donna had four children, whom he loved and adored. He was their coach, supporter, cheerleader, and above all an amazing father!
Don is survived by four children: Mindy and (Sam) Wilson, Susan and (John) Baylis, Rawlee and (Silvia) Perkins, and Jim and (Cari) Perkins. He has seventeen grandchildren and thirty-five great grandchildren, two on the way, and one great-great grandson. He is also survived by his brother Dale (Pat) Perkins, and his dear friend, Laura Cheney. Preceded in death by his loving wife, his parents, his brothers Allen and Irvin Perkins, grandson Samuel Scott Wilson and grandson-in-law Casey RA Smith.
Dad, you will be missed, but never forgotten! Thank you for a lifetime of amazing memories that will last forever! We love you!
A viewing will be held Friday February 12, 2021 from 6-8 pm. at Russon Brother's Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful Utah and Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Woodland Hill Ward 640 South 750 East Bountiful, Utah. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery.
The funeral services will be broadcast live on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary/ (copy and paste or type this link into your browser).