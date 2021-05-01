Don Keith (Joe) Hilton
Don Keith (Joe) Hilton passed away peacefully April 19th 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 12, 1927 in Ogden, Utah, the son of Lalovi McMurrin Hilton and Sarah Jane Goodale Hilton. He had one brother (Robert G Hilton) and three sisters: Janet (Arvid) Hult, Lou Jean (Ralph) Moss, and Joanne (Glen) Brenner. His mother Sarah Jane (Jenny) passed away from illness when he was 13, and his brother was killed in action in World War II when he was 17. These events profoundly affected his life and the lives of his family, but they turned that adversity into strength and unity and they remained unusually close throughout their lives, passing this marvelous gift to all of their posterity who still remain close. His father remarried to Mary Hodgson and they had three children, Clifford, Laurence, and Marney, who also remain part of the close, united family.
He graduated from Ogden High School and quickly joined the Army Air Corps, anxious to do his part in winning World War II. He was serving as a Sergeant in Okinawa when the war ended. He attended Weber State University and Utah Valley University and earned a degree in Fire Science. He served in the Ogden City Fire Department for over 30 years and retired in 1987 as Fire Chief of Ogden. He had a beautiful singing voice and he loved to sing. He sang at many funerals and he participated in many singing groups, most recently performing with the Men of Song. He loved BYU football and basketball and was a loyal fan.
He married Mildred Nixon Hilton in the Salt Lake temple on June 15, 1950. They had three children. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and served in many church callings including Bishop. His wife Millie passed away in 1995 following a long illness. He married Patricia Frew Sorensen in 1996 in the Ogden Temple. She died in 2017. In his last years he sometimes wondered aloud why he was last among his wives, siblings and friends to pass on. We knew the answer. He was faithfully enduring to the end as his final test. In the minds of his family and all those who knew him, he was one of the most patient, kind, honest, loving, long-suffering, Christ-like men we have ever had the privilege to know and love.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, two wives, three brothers-in-law, a half-brother, a stepdaughter, and a step-grandchild. We are comforted to know they have now had a joyous reunion in heaven. He is survived by two half-siblings, Laurence (Barbara) Hilton and Marney (Eloy) Zambrano, three children: Robert (Renae) Hilton, Layton, Nancy (Burt) Sandow, Pocatello, and Steve (Laura) Hilton, Riverdale, stepsons Nick and Brett (Kate) Adams, and stepdaughter Natalie (Rob) Westbroek. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Out of respect for current realities, private funeral services were held April 29th, 2021. He was interred in Evergreen Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at McKay Intermediate Care for their exceptionally kind care.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W. Roy, Utah