Don Keith Singleton

March 21, 1930 ~ December 30, 2019
Keith Singleton returned to his heavenly home on December 30, 2019. He was born to Lawrence and Florence Singleton on March 21, 1930, and was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He grew up loving baseball, which he participated in as a youth and continued to enjoy as a spectator throughout his life. He developed a talent for and a love of music at a young age.
He had a beautiful singing voice and a gift for conducting choirs. During the 50's Don was the conductor of the Keynotes Ladies Chorus in Kearns.
They performed often in the Salt Lake area and went on tour through Nevada and California.
He also conducted numerous ward and stake choirs. He was well known for organizing and directing many stake musicals - Music Man, Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof and Camelot to name a few.
He was employed at H.A.F.B. for over 30 years where he received many advancements and recognitions, including the Air Force Distinguished Civilian Service Award. He also served a short time as a civilian in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
Don was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout his whole life. He was a gifted speaker and teacher, and held many leadership positions including being a member of several Stake High Councils, a bishop, a counselor in a Stake Presidency and a temple worker.
He married Cora Valjeanne Cassity and together they had four children. They were later divorced. On May 27, 1963 he married Kathleen Grow Randle. Together they raised Kathleen's three children and their adopted daughter Julie.
They were married for 49 years before Kathleen passed away. He then married Karryn Stone Chipman on March 4, 2014. Karryn's compassion, kindness and fun loving personality proved to be a perfect match for Don. They enjoyed every minute they had together.
Don is preceded in death by his five siblings, Helen, Stan, Penny, Laurene and Wayne, his wife Kathleen, a stepson Alan Chipman, a stepdaughter Jody (Jeff) Chipman Torgenson and a great granddaughter Kacy Nelson.
He is survived by his wife Karryn, his children and step children Clifford Lee (Marsha) Randle, Kathy Ann (Durell) Nelson, Launa Rae (Clay) Arnell, Julie Donn (Jay) Ulmer, Ryan (Tammy) Chipman, Susan (Sid) Parker, Christopher Chipman, Deborah (Michael) Pace lpson, Brent Don (Goldie) Pace, Susan Pace John, Joe Pace, 34 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. He lived a full, active, healthy life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at l:00 p.m. at the Roy Utah West Stake Center, 5080 South 3100 West, Roy, UT.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, and prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Stake Center. lnterment will be in the Hooper City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Solstice Home Health and Hospice for taking such good care of Don, especially Debbie, Carilyn, John and Vlad. They would also like to thank the members of the Roy Wheatridge Ward for their service and loving kindness to Don and Karryn.
Send condolences to the family at: