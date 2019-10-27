May 18, 1922 ~ October 24, 2019
Don L Braithwaite was reunited with, Norma, his sweet wife of 67 years on October 24, 2019, at the age of 97. Don was born on May 18, 1922, in Payson, Utah to Eugene and Ruby Schramm Braithwaite. He had an older brother, Glen, and three younger sisters: Marie, Anna Mae, and Mary Lou.
Don graduated from Payson High School in 1940 and joined the National Guard with some friends. In 1941 they were activated and thrust into World War II, serving the entire war, nearly four years, in the Pacific theater. He returned home in September of 1945 and married Norma Johnson of Benjamin, UT. They were sealed in the Logan Temple. Don graduated from BYU in Agronomy in 1950 and took a job with the Department of Agriculture, Soil Conservation Service which moved them to Richfield, Loa, and Panguitch in southern Utah. In 1963, they moved to Box Elder County where Don worked with the ranchers and farmers helping them to improve their rangeland and farms. Don finished his career in the Grantsville Soil Conservation District.
Don and Norma enjoyed their six children: JoAnn, David, Nila, Norval, Fred, and Barry. They also enjoyed being grandparents. Don was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he served in many ward and stake callings. They were couple missionaries in the Macon Georgia Mission in 1991 and officiators in the Ogden Utah Temple.
Don is survived by JoAnn (Sam) Kunzler of Willard, David (Lani) of Perry, Norval of Bountiful, Barry (Karen) of Perry, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great- great-grandchild.
A viewing will be held two days prior to the funeral in the Gillies Funeral Chapel at 634 E 200 S, in Brigham City, UT on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. On Friday, November 1st, there will be a viewing from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Willard Chapel on 80 N 100 W, in Willard, UT. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Box Elder County Honor Guard.
