Don L. Lawson

Don Lee Lawson, 91, husband, father of three, grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of 28, returned to his heavenly home on March 14, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Paige Lawson Corbridge; son-in-law, Kenneth Corbridge; daughter-in-law, Carol Higley Lawson; grandchildren, Christian (Becky) Corbridge, Wynter (Jared) Read, Kenna (J.D.) Lowe, Jordon Corbridge, Matthew (Suzanne) Lawson, Brooke (Blake) Baker, Spencer (Danielle) Lawson, Brittany (James) Britsch, Ashley Lawson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Huxtable Lawson; brother, Fred Lawson; daughter, Lynn Lawson; son, Jeffry Lee Lawson.
Special thanks to CNS Hospice and Home Health Care, neighbors, friend Gary Hansen, Ed Jex, Wynter Read and Dr. Julia Ansari.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT. The viewing will be at 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Mortuary.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery with Military Honors accorded.
