Don Powell of Ogden passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1947, in Los Angeles, CA to Don and Yvonne Powell.
Don is survived by his wife Pat, his beloved daughter Becca (Salt Lake City), and his two sisters Susan Pelzel (Petaluma, CA) and Patty (Dennis) McIntire (Leadore, ID).
Service and internment of ashes will take place at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 2374 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT, at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Youth Impact Ogden, an outreach ministry of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: