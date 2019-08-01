1929 ~ 2019
Don R. Lowe, 90, passed away peacefully July 30, 2019, in St. George, Utah. Don was the oldest of three children born to Nellie Rampton and Thomas Spaulding Lowe. He was born April 3, 1929, in Hooper, Utah in his grandparents home. He attended Weber schools and served as a stake missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He received an Associate of Science degree from Weber State College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Utah. He spent two years in the United States Army at Fort Ord at the Presidio in California and two summers in Western Alaska, surveying. Beginning in 1953, Don worked 33 years for Chicago Bridge and Iron Company as an engineer and three years later for Agutter Engineering.
On June 1, 1955, Don married his sweetheart, Sherrill Kay Patterson in the Salt Lake Temple. Don and Sherrill raised their family in Bountiful, Utah. In 2004, they moved to their dream home in St. George, where they served a full-time mission in the Utah South Mission, serving in the St. George Visitors Center and Church Historical Sites. Don has served in many church positions, including: elders quorum presidency, ward clerks, ordinance worker at the Bountiful Temple, service volunteer in the South Davis Community Hospital, Baptismal Coordinator and Family History Temple Ward Consultant. His interests included: family history, walks, family vacations, fishing, puzzles, gardening, and spending time with and taking his family to dinner.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherrill; and their four daughters: Debra (Stephen) Olsen, Linda Preece, Julie (Bradley) Vercimak, Vicki (Douglas) Stanley, and preceded in death by a son, Kevin Don Lowe. Also preceded in death by his brother Jack Lowe and sister Lorene Bingham, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Bountiful Chapel, 165 South 1000 East, where a visitation will take place from 11:45 a.m. ? 12:40 p.m. prior to the service. Interment-Bountiful City Cemetery.
