November 16, 1935 ~ December 16, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather Don Ray Hopfenbeck, 84, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 16, 1935, to Vernon Edwin and Margaret Rhea Anderson Hopfenbeck.
He married Juanita Poulsen in the Logan Temple on July 23, 1959.
He graduated from Weber High School, later graduating with a Bachelor's Degree from Weber State University.
He retired from Hill A.F.B. and served 25 years in the Air Force Reserve attaining the rank of Chief Master Sargent.
He enjoyed various church callings and served as a Bishop and High Counselor. He loved learning and had a passion for teaching both professionally and religiously.
He is survived by Donita (Jeffrey) Ruth, Scott Ray (Kim) Hopfenbeck, Lance Monty (Mindy) Hopfenbeck, eight grand children and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Edwin, Ronald, and David, and daughter-in-law Paulette Manning Hopfenbeck.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
