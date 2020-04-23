November 2, 1931 ~ April 18, 2020
Don Samuel Pincock passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Don was born on November 2, 1931 in Ogden, to Earl S. and Virginia Christenson Pincock.
He was the oldest, having one younger brother and sister. Growing up in Ogden and Pleasant View, Don spent his younger years learning farming from both his father and grandfather.
He was a 1949 graduate of Weber High School and a 1954 graduate of Utah State University with an agricultural degree. In 1952, Don met Carolyn Child at Utah State University. They married November 27, 1953 and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they raised four children and now have a posterity of 17 grandchildren and 12 ^ great-grand children (due in May). Immediately following his graduation from USU, he received an ROTC commision to active duty in the U.S. Army. Following military service, he joined the Army Reserve, and also started working for H.A.F.B. He eventually retired as a full colonel.
Don enjoyed hunting, and loved boating on Hyrum Dam with his family. Later, he took every opportunity to take his grand children boating, and was very proud when one of them had success with waterskiing. He also loved reading, especially history and genealogy. Gardening was a favorite pastime. He took particular pride in his tomato plants each summer. Don was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various callings. He loved the 60th ward and enjoyed his time there. He was a man that lived by the principles of honesty and integrity.
He is survived by his four children: Pam (Brad) Russell, Michael (Riki) Pincock, Paige Jensen, and Trish Swanson (Jeff Draper) as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Dr. Richard (Elke) Pincock and one sister, Jo Ann Cannady as well as many in-laws and beloved nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carolyn.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a viewing or funeral. A graveside service will be held for immediate family members. There will be a Celebration of Life for Don at a later date. The family wishes to thank Visiting Angels and AFI Home Health and Hospice for their extraordinary care.
