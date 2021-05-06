August 20, 1934 — May 3, 2021
Donald Blaine Shupe, 86, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 20, 1934 to parents Junius Blaine Shupe and Laura Jane Dudley in Huntsville, UT.
Donald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in the church, volunteered at the boat dock in Pine View. He was a member of the BPOE.
He served in the Air Force in the Korean war. Born and raised in Utah, and lived in California, Idaho and Alaska.
His loves were hunting, fishing, camping, boating and cooking. Enjoyed entertaining loved ones with his harmonica and organ. He wrote a series of children's books to continue his legacy.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, Glen Lamar Shupe, sisters; Carolyn Grimm, Susan Price, Roxanne Vernice Darling, Diann Robinson and his brother, Junius Jr. Shupe.
Donald was a practical joker, an incredible kind-hearted man who left a void that can not be filled. "Love you more!" Until we meet again.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday at 9:45 to 10:45 at the mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.