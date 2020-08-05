Donald Bruce Burton Aug 5, 2020 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Bruce BurtonDonald Bruce Burton, 92, passed away July 30, 2020.Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles2 arrested in beating of man outside Ogden barHill Air Force Base welcomes new top commanderWeber School District students will have shorter school daysSix shots fired into car; Roy man surrenders after SWAT standoffNorth Ogden teen rescues mom from possible drowning in Weber RiverWeber, Davis counties see yet another dip in COVID-19 casesWeber County program targets older cars, aims to keep the skies blueOngoing 20th construction a treat for one of the road's youngest residentsDUI crash in Cache County leaves 4 Clearfield-area teens with critical injuriesAttendance to be restricted at Weber, Davis County high school sporting events +21 Multimedia North Ogden man restores antique wood and coal burning stoves BenDorger Jun 16, 2020 0 Paul Farr restores antique wood- and coal-burning stoves in his workshop in North Ogden. Latest News Utah man won't contest allegations of illegal contributions Roy facility, associated with 13 COVID-19 deaths, now free of the virus Girls soccer roundup: Beardall scores 4 goals, Bonneville nets 8 in opening-day romp over Roy Health Clinics of Utah to close due to COVID-19 budget cuts Court rejects defamation case by Utah GOP caucus system hard-liners Bear River football preview: Bears going back to what won 3 state titles in the 2000s Weber County Fair set to launch; livestock show participants weigh in animals Weber State basketball: Jerrick Harding signs pro contract with top team in Czech Republic