Donald Cummings
1943 ~ 2020
Donald Cummings passed away Saturday morning, 12 December 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born 31 August 1943, to John Douglas and Fern McDonald Cummings, in Heber City, Utah. His family later moved to Washington Terrace, where he graduated from Bonneville High School in 1961. He met and married Lynne Weaver; together they had three children.
He had a very successful 37-year career at Hill A.F.B. supporting our War Fighters. He spent time as the President of the Federal Managers Association and a life-time member of the Air Force Association. He spent 57 wonderful years with his wife and best friend-Yellowstone Park was one of their favorite getaways.
Family was always his #1 priority, that is why he has such a strong, loving family. He loved camping, hunting, golfing and going for rides to get lotto tickets, going for coffee with his brother and spending time with his most prized possession-Lexi his Yorkie!
He is survived by: his wife, Lynne Weaver Cummings; son: Jeff Donald Cummings; daughters: Cristi Cummings; Cindy (Shane) Clampitt; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brother: Allen (Judy) Cummings; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a family viewing 22 December 2020 from 12:15-1:15 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, UT 84075. Interment at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, South Ogden, Utah, 84403, that day at 2:00 p.m. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Services provided by Russon Mortuary & Crematory in Syracuse, UT.