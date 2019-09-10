Donald "Don" Myrtle

November 21, 1937 ~ September 1, 2019
Donald "Don" Paul Myrtle, of Ballinger, TX, graduated from this earthly life on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the age of 81.
Don is survived by his wife, Elisa Myrtle; his sister, Linda White of Soap Lake, WA; his son Craig (Mary Jo) Myrtle of Fresno, California; and his daughter Dorene (Rick) Grippi of Roy, Utah. He is also survived by a daughter and four sons that he gained when he married Elisa, Veronica (Cesar) Padilla of Mertzon, TX; Marc (Adriana) Wagoner of San Diego, CA; Tim (Jaime) Wagoner of Harrisville, Utah; Karl (Crystal) Wagoner of Glendale, AZ; and Matt (Jennie) Wagoner of Ballinger, TX; and many grandkids. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathy; his parents, George and Sarah Myrtle; his son, Duane Myrtle; his brother, Cecil Myrtle; and his grandson, Evan Myrtle.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Jesus Christ Church, 407 S. 7th St. Ballinger, TX.
