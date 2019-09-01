October 31, 1936 ~ August 28, 2019
Donald Douglas Hull, 82, of Syracuse, Utah passed away August 28, 2019. Donald was born on October 31, 1936, in San Diego California to Jess and Nellie Hull. He married Linda Rodgers in 1958. They were together for 61 years. They raised five children: Donna (James) Viator, Lisa (Kent) Trussell, Tracy Valdez, Kristin (Dusty) Terwilliger, and Bryan Hull. Their family includes 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Don worked for HAFB and retired after 35 years. He volunteered for the Davis County Search and Rescue with the Jeep Patrol. He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, camping, fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed golfing, fast cars and was an avid Utah Jazz fan.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Nellie Hull, sisters, Delores Thurgood, Evelyn Williams, Donna Mae and two grandchildren, Bretten Olsen and Mary Bohman.
Per his request, there will be no services.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
The family would like to thank Helping Hands Hospice care providers, Laura and Haley.
