Donald Ellsworth

Don Ellsworth has been cleared for his final takeoff.
He passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, and joined his beloved wife Peggy and daughter Cindy.
He has also joined all of his brothers, the Ellsworth boys, so buckle your seat belts, with all of them together again, it may be a bumpy ride.
The family has laid him to rest at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs, CO.
Don is survived by his two sons; Gary (Toni) and Dave; grandchildren Tyler and Hillary Ellsworth, and Dustin (Hannah) Carey and one great-grandchild Charlotte Carey.