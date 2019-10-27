March 3, 1932 ~ October 23, 2019
Donald F. Dean, 87, passed away October 23, 2019, in Ogden, Utah. He was born March 3, 1932 to Margaret and Lyle Dean in Great Falls, Montana.
After four years of service in the U.S. Navy, Don married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Winterrowd, and they were happily married for 63 years. He graduated from Montana State University in 1959 and started work with American Air Filter in the early 1960's as a field engineer working on the original Minuteman Missile silos. After 17 years in St. Louis, Don and Shirley moved to Ogden with TRW at Hill Air Force Base. He finished his career in the early 2000's as a consultant on the Minuteman upgrade retiring as one of the Minuteman Cowboys.^
Don enjoyed family vacations in Montana, playing golf with friends, many trips to the Bahamas, and celebrating all his grandkids achievements.
In his later years, Don loved watching his Utah Jazz.
Donald is survived by his wife Shirley; son Bob (Susan); daughter Barbara Richmeier (Rod); grandchildren Molly and BJ Dean, Allie Spears (Will), Ryan and Blake Richmeier; and great-grandchildren Georgia and Jack Spears; two brothers, Jerry and Dennis Dean.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 E. 5550 W., Ogden UT on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: